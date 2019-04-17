Chennai omnibus operators hike fares ahead of polls

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The election season is an opportunity for many to make a fast buck. The travel operators too are making the most of it. As thousands are expected to head home to exercise their franchise on April 18 and enjoy a long weekend, the omnibus operators have allegedly increased fares.

The fares of omnibuses from Chennai to other parts of the State have witnessed a surge by 50 to 70 per cent over the last few days. The fares of non-AC buses from Chennai to Madurai are priced at Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 as against the regular Rs 600 to Rs 700. Similarly, the sleeper berths in AC buses for the same costs between Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,000 as against Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,200.

The fares to places like Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Karur are between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,800. The fares to Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil, Thoothukudi and Thiruchendur have reached between Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,500 for seater and sleeper. “The train tickets sold out one month in advance. The government bus ticket is also not available. For travelling to Kanniyakumari, the private buses charge Rs 2,500. For a couple, we have to shell out Rs 10,000 up and down,” said K Sugumaran of Pallikaranai, who is travelling to his native place to cast his vote.

The newly launched buses by SETC for long distance route failed to attract commuters despite lower fare and better comfort. “The SETC bus speed is restricted at 70 km. It takes nearly 9 hours to reach Madurai while the private buses cover the same in 7.30 to 8 hours,” explained a commuter K Ramanujam of Velachery. He suggested that the maximum speed of government buses be increased to 80 to 90 km/h.

Omni-bus operator sources denied charging higher fares during festival seasons and blamed the travel agency buses for fleecing commuters.

“About 5,000 to 10,000 additional travel agency buses from various parts of the State, owned by bigwigs who have close affiliation with top leaders, are operated during peak seasons. These buses overcharge. The omnibus fare has not been increased. The profit margin of bus operation has drastically come down over the years,” said an officer-bearer of the Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Owners Association (TOBOA). As the bus transportation turned costly, train services are also going out of the reach of the common public as the railway ticket fares are competing with those of flights.

As the regular tickets are booked about 120 days in advance, passengers are left with tickets earmarked under premium tatkal quota in regular trains. Ticket fares under premium tatkal quota are ranging from Rs 3,200 to Rs 3,600 between Chennai and Tirunelveli. Officials of the transport department said that as and when complaints are received against over-charging, action is taken against the operators.

Govt to operate 2,150 buses

The government will operate 2,150 special buses from Chennai to various parts of the State for people travelling to their native places for casting votes. According to official sources, in addition to the existing services, 650 special buses are being operated from Chennai to various parts from April 16. The buses are operated from Koyambedu Dr MGR Bus Terminus and Tambaram and Poonamallee bus depots. In addition, 1,500 special buses will be operated on Wednesday.