Raj Bhavan’s annual expenditure cut down to one-third thanks to austerity measures

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what could well be a role model for all appointment holders – political or not, a slew of austerity measures introduced by Governor Banwarilal Purohit has reduced the annual expenditure of Raj Bhavan to one-third.

As per the official statistics, expenditure incurred between October 6, 2016 to October 5, 2017, was Rs 3,18,50,982 and during the corresponding year from October 6, 2017 to October 5, 2018, the expenditure dropped significantly to Rs 1,31,47,462, a saving of Rs 1,87,03,520.

The highest cut was observed under tour expenses. The Governor, by travelling by train and in economy class by air, has ensured the travel expenditure was kept to bare minimum of Rs 20.13 lakh, compared to the previous Rs 96.92 lakh.

Governors are entitled to travel by a special saloon in trains or fly by executive class. In the past, travel has also been undertaken by helicopter or by a special chartered flight.

“Though, Governor Banwarilal Purohit has toured the State extensively, the travel has been undertaken only by train in the normal coaches along with a few passengers or by economy class in flights,” said a press release.

The expenditure cuts were observed in all the heads, including catering/hospitality, housekeeping and garden expenditure, besides electricity and water charges.

The Governor has returned vehicles belonging to universities, especially Anna University, which were diverted for use by Raj Bhavan officials by his predecessors.

“Organic farming was promoted within Raj Bhavan, thus avoiding the purchase of vegetables. The Governor and his family pay for the meals prepared in the kitchen. The rates of payment were revised upwards from Rs 10 to Rs 50 per breakfast and Rs 12 to Rs 80 per dinner/lunch,” the release said.

Going green, all the lights in Raj Bhavan were also converted to LED and several water conservation practices were undertaken to avoid wastage of water.