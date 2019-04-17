Home Cities Chennai

SRM University conducts entrance exams

Around 1,40,000 candidates from India, and from Dubai, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman have applied for SRMJEE 2019, and it will be held at 128 test cities in India and in the Middle East.

Published: 17th April 2019 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 01:30 AM

The results for SRMJEE (B.Tech) will be announced on April 27

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The SRM Joint Entrance Examination for Engineering — SRMJEEE (B.Tech) — and SRM Joint Entrance Examination for Health Sciences (SRMJEEH) for undergraduation and post-graduation will be held till April 25. The All India Rank obtained in SRMJEEE (B.Tech) will be the basis for admission to all the four campuses of SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST), SRM University, Haryana in Sonepat, and SRM University AP in Amaravati.

The results of SRMJEEE will be released on April 27. Based on the All India Rank in SRMJEE, candidates will be called for the counselling scheduled from May 3 to May 10 (except May 6 due to elections in some states). In order to relieve candidates from the hassles of travelling long distances and spending money, the on-campus counselling will be held concurrently at the six campuses – Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Vadapalani, Ghaziabad, Sonepat and Amaravati. Candidate can travel to any campus of his/her choice on the scheduled counselling date, can choose any university (SRMIST, SRM-Haryana, SRM-AP), any campus and any branch/specialisation, depending on the counselling schedule, SRMJEEE rank order and availability of seats.

Candidates securing top 100 SRMJEEE rank will be eligible for Founders’ Scholarship with full waiver on tuition fee, hostel and mess fee. Scholarships are also available under various categories like sports, socio-economic, differently-abled persons, low-income states, and SRM Arts & Culture.For further details, visit: www.srmuniv.ac.in

