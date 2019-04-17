SRM University conducts entrance exams

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The SRM Joint Entrance Examination for Engineering — SRMJEEE (B.Tech) — and SRM Joint Entrance Examination for Health Sciences (SRMJEEH) for undergraduation and post-graduation will be held till April 25. The All India Rank obtained in SRMJEEE (B.Tech) will be the basis for admission to all the four campuses of SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST), SRM University, Haryana in Sonepat, and SRM University AP in Amaravati.

Around 1,40,000 candidates from India, and from Dubai, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman have applied for SRMJEE 2019, and it will be held at 128 test cities in India and in the Middle East. Andhra Pradesh (21,002 students), Tamil Nadu (18,663 students), Uttar Pradesh (13,215 students), Telangana (12,636 students) and Maharashtra (10,120 students) have contributed to 55.26 % of total applications.

The results of SRMJEEE will be released on April 27. Based on the All India Rank in SRMJEE, candidates will be called for the counselling scheduled from May 3 to May 10 (except May 6 due to elections in some states). In order to relieve candidates from the hassles of travelling long distances and spending money, the on-campus counselling will be held concurrently at the six campuses – Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Vadapalani, Ghaziabad, Sonepat and Amaravati. Candidate can travel to any campus of his/her choice on the scheduled counselling date, can choose any university (SRMIST, SRM-Haryana, SRM-AP), any campus and any branch/specialisation, depending on the counselling schedule, SRMJEEE rank order and availability of seats.

Candidates securing top 100 SRMJEEE rank will be eligible for Founders’ Scholarship with full waiver on tuition fee, hostel and mess fee. Scholarships are also available under various categories like sports, socio-economic, differently-abled persons, low-income states, and SRM Arts & Culture.For further details, visit: www.srmuniv.ac.in