Home Cities Chennai

Cholamandalam insurance awarded ISO certification

It can be used by any organization regardless of its size, activity or sector.

Published: 18th April 2019 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Limited has been certified with ISO 31000:2018 by TUV India for applying a risk management system in line with the standard, said a statement issued by the company.ISO 31000:2018 is an international risk management standard which provides guidelines, principles, framework, and a process for managing risk.

It can be used by any organization regardless of its size, activity or sector.The application of these guidelines can be customized to any organization and its context.On the occasion, SS Gopalarathnam, Managing Director of Chola MS, said, “Chola MS has regularly demonstrated its commitment towards strengthening risk management processes and in establishing benchmarks in the industry at par with global leaders. We are happy to have become a ISO 31000:2018 certified general insurance company.

This will further strengthen our efforts towards building a robust organization, with a demonstrated and superior risk architecture and one that’s fully geared towards our Vision 2025.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
General Insurance Company Limited ISO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp