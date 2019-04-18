Cholamandalam insurance awarded ISO certification

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Limited has been certified with ISO 31000:2018 by TUV India for applying a risk management system in line with the standard, said a statement issued by the company.ISO 31000:2018 is an international risk management standard which provides guidelines, principles, framework, and a process for managing risk.

It can be used by any organization regardless of its size, activity or sector.The application of these guidelines can be customized to any organization and its context.On the occasion, SS Gopalarathnam, Managing Director of Chola MS, said, “Chola MS has regularly demonstrated its commitment towards strengthening risk management processes and in establishing benchmarks in the industry at par with global leaders. We are happy to have become a ISO 31000:2018 certified general insurance company.

This will further strengthen our efforts towards building a robust organization, with a demonstrated and superior risk architecture and one that’s fully geared towards our Vision 2025.”