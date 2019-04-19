Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: 60 families, left homeless after anti-encroachment drive, boycott polls in protest

In last October, district authorities launched a demolition drive in Kallikuppam abutting the Korattur lake, razing down over 600 houses that they called encroachments.

Published: 19th April 2019 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Voting, Vote, Polls, Ballot

Image used for representational purpose only

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI : A total of 60 families, comprising 300 voters, have refrained from exercising their franchise protesting what they called an ‘illegal’ demolition of their houses in a Chennai suburb recently forming part of the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency.  Living in makeshift sheds made of metal roofing sheets amidst debris in Muthamizh Nagar in Kallikuppam near Ambattur, these families are fighting injustice meted out to them by the authorities. 

In last October, district authorities launched a demolition drive in Kallikuppam abutting the Korattur lake, razing down over 600 houses that they called encroachments. Of the total number, 130 houses had been built in Muthamizh Nagar. However, the residents claimed that they were not encroachers and in fact, they had patta documents. The locality had Metro Water supply, electricity and LED street lighting and everyone had voter ID, Aadhar and ration cards and other government proofs with the Muthamizh Nagar as address. 

When Express visited the locality on Thursday afternoon, all residents were holding a meeting under a tree where they unanimously decided to boycott the polls. Selvakumar, an auto driver, said there was no point in participating in the election when they were rendered homeless for no reason. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Another resident S Neelavathi alleged the entire eviction drive was done with vested interest. “Our houses were razed down without issuing notice and taking bio-metrics on early morning of October 12, 2018. We were only orally informed and had filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court challenging the proposed demolition. But before relief came in, our houses were demolished by revenue and PWD officials. Now who is going to compensate us?”

A resident Kalyani along with 60 other families had filed the writ and the Special Government Pleader admitted before the High Court that no notice was issued in accordance with law.  “Petitioners’ peaceful possession and enjoyment of said properties shall not be disturbed,” the High Court said in its order, while disposing of a batch of cases. 

PWD authorities claimed the families were offered accommodation in Perumbakkam and Semmencherry, but they refused to accept. Senthil Kumar, a resident, said, “My daughter studies in 12th standard here. How can I go and stay in Semmencherry?”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp