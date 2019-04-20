Madras’ Momo madness

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: From food trucks to small stands, CE lists four must-visit momo joints dotted across the city

MASTER SHIFU’S MOMO

Patrons only come in a gang of six or seven to Master Shifu’s Momo place. With multiple colleges and workspaces in this residential ambit, the kiosk sees all kinds of crowd round the clock. The menu offers steamed and fried momos — vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Their combo offers — with four each in vegetarian and non-vegetarian — is a crowd favourite. The pocket-friendly snack is packed with adequate chunks of meat and is accompanied with a red spicy dip. Despite the surrounding chaos, Master Shifu packs the momos with a smile on his face, cracking a joke or two. “We’re sharing three shops in this small space. The crowd for all the shops is different. But we’re happy when the space is bustling with customers. Momos are a preferred snack, as everybody likes a snack in between work. People who come to the vegetable shop also get them packed,” he said.

Timings: 3 pm to 10 pm

Price: Rs 80 to Rs 100

Venue: Outside Kovai Pazhamudhir Nilayam, Nelson Manickkam Road, Aminjikarai

The Tasty Momos

Located on a small side street next to DR Supermarket in Mogappair West, this little stall offers plates of vegetarian and chicken momos, but its simplicity is where it gets all its charm. Made from fresh ingredients without MSG by owner Karan Shrestha, the stall was opened three years ago. “This is how we make momos in my hometown. I also make soup during the winter,” he said.

Timings: 4 pm to 10 pm

Price: Rs 30 to Rs 100

Venue: Near DR Supermarket,Ramalingam Salai, Mogappair West

GoGo Momo

Located just outside Ashvita Bistro on Bawa Road, Alwarpet, this momo joint is a go-to for most locals in the area. What’s better than a steaming plate full of momos in the evenings, surrounded by trees and colourful bougainvillaea? The mixed vegetarian momo plate and corn and cheese momo are big hits for vegetarians, and non-vegetarians have strong contenders in the Dragon Chicken and Schezwan Chicken options.

Timings: 11 am to midnight

Price: Rs 115 to Rs 140

Venue: 11, Bawa Road, Alwarpet

Chaska - Let the taste begin

If you fancy eating momos by the beach with some upbeat music only adding to the vibe, head to Valmiki Nagar where Chaska food truck has an array of options to satisfy your momo-craving. The vegetarian and non-vegetarian momos are available at pocket-friendly prices. “I travel to Kalimpong in West Bengal every month to stock up on spices which is why you can taste the authenticity,” said Rakesh Raj or Rikki, who started the truck in 2016. Their steamed momos are popular. The other varieties available here are tandoori momo, kothe momo (fusion momo that consists of pan fried and steamed), and schezwan pan fried momo. The food stays true to what is written on the menu card — ‘Living life with a little spice’. However, even if your spice tolerance is not high, there are ample options available that are less spicy and just as delectable like the cheese momo or the chocolate momo.

Timings:5 pm to 11 pm

Price: Rs 60 to Rs 110

Venue: 2/8, 4/9 & 6/10, 3rd Avenue, Valmiki Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar

Inputs by Dia Rekhi, Rochana Mohan & Vaishali Vijaykumar