Arakkonam - Thakkolam line thrown open for traffic

213-km circular route will have new trains introduced, existing ones diverted or extended; two passenger special trains will be cancelled

Published: 21st April 2019 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 04:07 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : With the completion of non-interlocking works which lasted for the past two weeks, the 9.5-km Arakkonam - Thakkolam detour new line in Arakkonam - Kancheepuram section was thrown open for traffic on Friday. The proposed new trains in the 213 km-circular route which include the Thakkolam detour new, are expected to get introduced in another two weeks, according to railway sources.

The Tirupati - Puducherry - Tirupati passenger has been diverted to the new line and the level crossing gates in the existing 7.5-km tracks which pass through, from near INS Rajali Naval Air Base in Arakkonam - Kancheepuram road, thrown open permanently. 

“The trains from Puducherry which were received at Arakkonam station, will have loco reversal so as to run towards Tiruttani - Renigunta- Tirupati section. Similarly, trains from Tirupati also will have loco reversal before proceeding towards Kancheepuram,” said official railway sources. 

Besides, the Chengalpattu - Arakkonam - Chengalpattu passengers, Mumbai CSTM - Nagercoil Balaji Express, Mumbai LTT (Kurla) - Madurai weekly express which pass through the Arakkonam - Kancheepuram - Chengalpattu sections, will also be operated via new line, said railway sources. 

Followed by the completion of the line, Railway Board last month approved the proposal to introduce two new trains in the 213-km circular route in Chennai Beach (0 km) - Tambaram (28.6 km) - Chengalpattu (59.6 km) - Kancheepuram (95.6 km) - Arakkonam (123.5 km) - Tiruvallur (162.3 km) - Perambur (198.2) - Chennai Beach (213 km) section.

On introduction of these services, two passenger specials, Chennai Beach - Arakkonam and Chennai Beach - Tirumalpur trains will be cancelled. In  addition, three trains which run up to Tirumalpur, will be extended till Arakkonam, said railway sources. 

Two trains to ply from Chennai beach station
The Mainline Electrical Multiple Unit (MEMU) train which starts at Chennai Beach at 10.30 am, will reach Arakkonam at 12.30 pm, Tirumalpur at 1.15 pm, Kancheepuram at 1.50 pm, Chengalpattu at 2.15 pm, Tambaram at 3.15 pm and return to Chennai Beach at 4.10 pm. Similarly, another EMU service which leaves Chennai Beach at 9.50am, will return to there at 3.15 pm. Enroute, it will stop at Tambaram at 10.15 am, Chengalpattu at 11.35 pm, Kancheepuram at 12.25 pm, Tirumalpur at 1 pm and Arakkonam at 2 pm.

