Home Cities Chennai

‘India can become global leader in automation’

He however, said there is a resurgence of traditional companies of late and that they are hitting back at ‘digital native’ challengers.

Published: 21st April 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Navya Insights CEO Rajaram Venkatraman speaks at the inaugural function of a seminar on ‘Agility, Automation & Cloudification for Business Transformation’ in the city on Saturday | P jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Big names in the country’s IT sector prophesied the emergence of new technology and business infrastructure on the back of cloud and edge computing in the coming days, at the SPICON held in the City on Saturday. Around 150 delegates took part in this conference and discussed best industry practices when it comes to agility, automation and cloudification. 

“There will be a re-engineering of applications to use full potential of cloud,” said L N Rajaram, chairman of KirtiLabs, while addressing delegates at the conference organised by the Chennai chapter of Software Systems Process Improvement Network (SPIN). Rajaram Venkatraman, CEO of Veltech Technology Business Incubator and president of SPIN Chennai, who delivered the theme address, attributed USA software giant Sunguard’s failure to not moving onto cloud computing. 

“Nobody expected such a big company to declare bankruptcy but they had to pay the price of not updating themselves,” Venkatraman said.  He also stressed on the importance of the automation wave and claimed that automation of processes has moved from an ‘opportunistic’ cost-cutting measure to a systematic approach most companies are aggressively pursuing. “India can become the automation capital of the world,” he said, explaining how India should take advantage of the fact that it is a young country. 

Pradeep Shillige, executive vice president and global head of digital systems and technology for Cognizant, also reiterated how the big companies are prone to failure by continuing their traditional business models.“Since 2015, around 50 percent of the Fortune 500 companies have had to declare bankruptcy or merge with other companies,” Shillige, explained the extent of the situation.

He however, said there is a resurgence of traditional companies of late and that they are hitting back at ‘digital native’ challengers. “This will cause a huge disruption in the tech environment,” Shillige said. 
Sangita Agarwal, the CIO of Accenture India, who also spoke at the conference and explained how technology has enabled businesses to challenge other businesses in a completely different sector. “Ola and Uber are challenging Walmart with their app and business processes,” she said.

Dave Norton, executive director, Consortium for IT Software Quality, and Bill Curtis, the founder of CISQ, addressed the audience via Skype. The event also had panel discussions about automation and cloudification.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp