Home Cities Chennai

Jeweller’s house burgled

Gold jewels, silver and cash were stolen from the house of a businessman from Minjur. Police said, Shanthi lal (54) and his son Kamal (32), own a gold jewellery shop at Minjur bazaar.

Published: 21st April 2019 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Gold jewels, silver and cash were stolen from the house of a businessman from Minjur. Police said, Shanthi lal (54) and his son Kamal (32), own a gold jewellery shop at Minjur bazaar. The family had left for Tirupati on Wednesday night and returned on Saturday morning only to find the door of the house to be broken and the house burgled. The Minjur police rushed to the spot and found that 80 sovereigns of gold jewels, half kilogram of silver and `16,000 cash were stolen from the house. They registered a case and further investigations are on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp