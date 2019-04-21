Jeweller’s house burgled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Gold jewels, silver and cash were stolen from the house of a businessman from Minjur. Police said, Shanthi lal (54) and his son Kamal (32), own a gold jewellery shop at Minjur bazaar. The family had left for Tirupati on Wednesday night and returned on Saturday morning only to find the door of the house to be broken and the house burgled. The Minjur police rushed to the spot and found that 80 sovereigns of gold jewels, half kilogram of silver and `16,000 cash were stolen from the house. They registered a case and further investigations are on.