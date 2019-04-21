Medicines & equipment destroyed as fire breaks out in private hospital in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Medicines and equipment were destroyed in a major fire at a private hospital at Kelambakkam on Saturday morning. Fire service officials said they received a call around 4.15am on Saturday that fire was noticed at the first floor of the hospital.“In one of the buildings where the hospital was located, fire started from the first floor and spread to the second floor. Three fire tenders from Siruseri, Maraimalai Nagar and Thirukazhukundram were sent to the spot along with five water tankers,” said a fire officer.

Fire fighters used sky lifters and broke the glass skyscrapers and tried to put out the fire. They struggled for more than two hours to douse the flames, the officer said. A preliminary probe revealed that the smoke billowed from the air conditioner of the pharmacy on the first floor.

“Around 25 patients from the first and second floors adjacent to the pharmacy were shifted immediately to another ward for safety by the hospital management, thus avoiding casualties,” said a police officer.

The fire was put out by 6 am. The fire was suspected to be due to electrical fluctuation.

