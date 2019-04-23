Home Cities Chennai

60 city gamers play, chat and clean up the Marina beach 

The group of 60 participants collected 850 kg of garbage within two hours. The crowd was familiar with each other, discussing games or personal matters with each other.

Published: 23rd April 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Zero Kuppai Mega Clean Up 2 was held on Sunday

By  Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : A long the coastline, a group of locals armed with gloves and white sacks walk through Marina Beach, picking up bits of garbage as they go. As they walk through a slum near Srinivasapuram, they begin to fiddle with their phone. This was the scene at the Zero Kuppai Mega Clean Up 2, a beach clean-up event held on Sunday as part of Niantic’s Earth Day Cleanup. This was the second World Earth Day event by Niantic, a mobile game developer.

Gamers all over the world were challenged to participate in community clean-up projects while playing Pokemon GO, an augmented reality mobile game based on capturing and training virtual creatures.
“What makes Pokemon GO different from other games is the community aspect of it. You have to go outside and meet people to play the game. We can use the power of this community feeling to bring in change,” explained Guru Aditthya, a local Pokemon GO player and participant.

The group of 60 participants collected 850 kg of garbage within two hours. The crowd was familiar with each other, discussing games or personal matters with each other.The participants said that after the introduction of Legendary Pokemon — rare creatures that are difficult to beat — and raids — teamwork-based objectives in the game — the community began organising themselves through social media to meet regularly. This led to the first clean-up being held in Thiruvanmiyur last year.

Vineeta Hoon, managing trustee of the Centre for Action Research on Environmental Science and Society, a coastal and marine conservation and research centre, organised both years’ events through the NGO. The 65-year-old is also a Pokemon GO fan and saw this as a perfect opportunity to bring together the community again.

“My nephew used to collect Pokemon cards, and I used to teach him about its evolution. So I read up about the Pokemon. When the app released in 2016, he downloaded it for me and I used it for exercise, initially,” said Vineeta, a level 40 Pokemon GO player. She said that Niantic had released a list of different rewards available based on the number of participants in the clean-up drives across the world, and that the group is hoping for the gold reward package, with some rare items in the game.

Working with the local citizen’s group, Zero Kuppai Movement, the participants walked through the slum and spoke to the residents on the need for proper disposal and segregation. Earlier that week, a few participants had distributed pamphlets on waste disposal to the slum locals.According to Ashok Rajendran, a volunteer, most of the waste collected was plastic packets, liquor bottles, used cloth, and slippers. “We are the guardians of the land. Any pollution that affects the land, affects us too.

This effort to take ownership of the land and keeping it clean is important. Now, they will start demanding more from people in power, such as more bins for the area,” he said, adding that these areas were severely lacking in bins, which is why many people disposed of waste in the canals and rivers, leading to ocean pollution. At the end of the event, the group gathered together, looking intently at their phones. Their efforts were rewarded with a Silph Road Badge – a cosmetic feature available in the game.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marina beach  clean up drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp