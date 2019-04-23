Expert explains

Home Cities Chennai

Many times the High Court extends the operation of the interim order on the mere mentioning by the counsel concerned.

By Justice K Chandru
CHENNAI : In a case, originally filed before a labour court, the Madras High Court extended an interim stay knowing fully well that the labour court had already ceased the matter on directions of the Supreme Court. Is it correct on part of the High Court?
— S Madhavan
Many times the High Court extends the operation of the interim order on the mere mentioning by the counsel concerned. This happens even after sufficient time lapses from the earlier order. The labour court has to await further orders from the High Court, or the party aggrieved must seek clarification.

I understand that an NRI who stayed in India at least for a period of 180 days is eligible to obtain Aadhaar. NRIs may also have assets in India. So, how can government expect them to link their PAN and bank accounts to Aadhaar? 

— N Ramamoorthy 

As per the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, only a resident who has resided in India for a period or periods amounting in all to 182 days or more in the 12 months immediately preceding the date of application for enrolment is eligible for Aadhaar. If you are not residing for more than 182 days, then you will have to file the return without Aadhaar.

My cousin has filed a false criminal case against members of my family due to a property dispute and is now putting pressure on the police to arrest us. How do we protect ourselves from the case?— ANONYMOUS
Once the criminal law is set in motion, you will have to face all consequences. There is no way out. You can also engage a good criminal side lawyer to advice you. 

