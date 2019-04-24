Home Cities Chennai

Ad space in Chennai road barricades reduced to 30 per cent finally

The City traffic police has finally reduced the advertisement space in the road barricades, over a year after the Madras High Court had completely banned any advertisements in the same.

Published: 24th April 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The City traffic police has finally reduced the advertisement space in the road barricades, over a year after the Madras High Court had completely banned any advertisements in the same. The newly designed posters on many barricades in the city, instead, predominantly carry the text ‘Police’ in bold letters. The names and logos of the private establishments that had sponsored the barricades, were given about 30 per cent of the display space in the bottom.

In a story titled ‘Tricky Ad-venture’ published in these columns on March 24, Express had highlighted how the practice of police directly getting sponsorship from private companies, threatens its image as a neutral law enforcement agency. The article had also highlighted how the city police has erected numerous signboards across the City, which predominantly carry advertisements of commercial establishments.

Regarding the newly designed stickers on the barricades, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A Arun told Express, “The old barricades have been painted. They had full advertisements in the centre and now we have stuck stickers titled ‘POLICE’ on a white background. Now, the respective names of the companies have been pushed to a corner into about 30 per cent of the space. In much older barricades, even those are removed and only the name of the police station is present.” He said after a period of six months, the names of the sponsors will be completely removed and replaced with road safety awareness slogans.

The Madras High Court in an order on December 12, 2017, had ruled that no advertisements should be there on the road barricades.”In short, advertisements should not be permitted on boards or sheets attached to barricades. There should not be any form of writing on the barricades which would divert the attention of the drivers,” the high court had ruled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Traffic AD-Space Tricky Ad-venture

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp