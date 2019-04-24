Home Cities Chennai

Indulge in positive thoughts, motivate yourself and stay happy

Published: 24th April 2019 05:56 AM

By Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj
All of us have a deep desire to be in a state of happiness forever. But it is quite difficult to find someone who is always happy. For most of us, happy times are often broken by periodic sorrow or disappointment. It has been observed that a prerequisite for happiness is success in all endeavours. Therefore, all of us go to great lengths to ensure that we succeed in everything we do. But unfortunately here too, things don’t go the way we want them to. 

We put in maximum efforts, but in spite of our desire for success we undermine our efforts by thinking negatively. It might be hard to believe, but we pave the way for our success or failure through our thoughts. After all every human action begins with a thought, which is followed by reflection, a decision and then action. So,if our thoughts and actions are completely in harmony, we attain success. However, if our mind is full of doubts or fear, it undermines our chances of success. So how does one train a thought to work in their favour? The only thing that we need to do is to make our thoughts as pure and positive as those of the almighty who transforms this world from one of sorrow and misery to one of peace and happiness with just a seed of powerful thought. 

A simple way to begin this process of transformation is to use asseveration — a resolute statement that we make to ourself. All of us use it intentionally or unintentionally throughout the day. When we wake up with a positive thought like “I feel great”, it is a positive asseveration. One day if we drag ourself out of bed and whimper “I feel drowsy”, it is a negative asseveration. We must understand that both these statements help us to maintain the emotional state that we are in.

Majority of the people across the world do not give much importance to self talk. It is an important part of our life because it deeply affects our conscious and subconscious mind. We listen to everything we say to ourselves consciously or sub-consciously. As our asseveration works so well to create and maintain our state of mind, we can use it cleverly to change our state of mind to our best advantage. With persistence, asseverations can become a strong tool to make our outlook and life healthier and happier. We can either create a powerful state of mind with positive asseverations or use them to counter our negative self-talk. 

Let’s say you are running for a half marathon. In spite of all the preparations, you lose rhythm and all of a sudden your confidence dips and you think, “I can’t do this. I shouldn’t have registered for the half marathon, I am too weak as compared too others..” All this negative thinking will guarantee that you fail. You can make up some positive asseverations to counter this thinking. Like, you might think, “I feel confident, I can do this.” If you repeat this, you will soon start feeling better and achieve your desired goal. 

These kinds of tools are the easiest to bring about a positive change. If used correctly, they can help us grow and heal faster. We need to remember is to never give up, because however slow the results may seem, these techniques give us greater control of our thoughts, feelings and behaviour, putting us in charge of our life. So start using this technique and motivate yourself and others around you to excel in their lives and achieve a state of permanent happiness.

