Learn, even if you earn : VP Venkaiah Naidu at Vels Convocation

Honorary doctorates were given to former athlete PT Usha, the chief of Indian Security Research and Development Satheesh Reddy, and the founder of Kerry Indev Logistics, Xavier Britto. 

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at the convocation ceremony  Debadutta Mallick

CHENNAI: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu emphasises on the importance of Education, while delivering the convocation address at Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies at Pallavaram on Tuesday. 

“Education is not only for employment, but it is also for enhancement of knowledge, enlightenment and empowerment,” said Naidu, encouraging even staff members to continue learning. 
“Learn, learn, learn, even if you earn, earn, earn,” Naidu, boomed into the microphone, evoking a thunderous applause from the graduands and staff members gathered at the event. 

Naidu pointed out how technology has made the world a smaller place and has made a diverse skill set important for employment. He encouraged students to contribute to the country by echoing Prime Minister Modi’s words — ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’. 

The Vice President also batted for women’s empowerment and called for the ending of discrimination of women. “If you educate a woman, you educate a family,” he said. “I am seeing girls win 65 per cent of the gold medals in convocations that I attend, and it is a welcome trend in the country.”  
He also said that the youth must contribute to India’s growth. “China’s growth is slowing down, but we are gaining. You must make our country great,” Naidu said. 

A total of 42 gold, 33 silver and 30 bronze medals, 1,766 bachelors degrees and 366 post-graduate degrees were handed out during the ninth convocation ceremony.

