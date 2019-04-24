Home Cities Chennai

Two-year-old’s heart, organ donation saves life of six others

Doctors at Fortis Malar Hospital successfully performed a heart transplant to save the life of a two-year-old boy from Villupuram, after receiving it from a donor of his age.

By Express News Service

According to a release, “The recipient, Rohan, received the heart from the youngest organ donor, a two-year-old boy from Mumbai. The transplant was performed by a team of doctors led Dr K R Balakrishnan, Director, Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Malar Hospital.”

“Rohan was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, weakening of a heart chamber due to decreased pumping of blood by the heart. However, despite medication, his condition did not improve. The heart transplant was the only solution and he was registered in the State Transplant Registry for a possible donated heart.”

“On February 10, the two-year-old donor suffered irreversible brain damage. The family decided to donate the organs. The organs saved the lives of six people, out of which four recipients were children including Rohan. A team of doctors from Fortis Malar hospital flew to Mumbai to retrieve the heart which was air-lifted to Chennai.”

“The heart transplant was performed under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance scheme,” the release added.

