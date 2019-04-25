Built around electricity box, Adyar residents fear this shop 

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rusted, uncovered electricity boxes on footpaths are a common sight in Chennai. But this reporter recently spotted a disaster that is waiting to happen — an electricity box inside a shop with a gas cylinder mounted right beside it. This is the scene at Adyar Juice World, a famous shop frequented by hundreds outside Gokul Arcade near Adyar signal.

The owners encroached the area and built a shop around the EB box a decade ago. The Greater Chennai Corporation has allowed this encroachment to exist despite the major threat it poses. But what is shocking is that the shop renewed its licence on April 4 this year.

“We have been fighting with the Corporation officials for about nine years to remove the encroachment and they seem to be least bothered. If the cylinder bursts and comes in contact with the electricity box, there will be an explosion in Adyar. The damage will occur at both Thiruvanmiyur and Adyar as there are numerous eateries in the area that have cylinders on footpaths,” said C Ramakrishnan, vice president, Federation of Resident Associations of Adyar (FEDARA).

The juice shop has also encroached the parking space of Gokul Arcade. So, a few cars are parked on the roadside blocking the already narrow road. “During peak hours, traffic snarls get worse because two-wheelers are parked under the bridge opposite the arcade and cars are parked on the road. This has been the case ever since the shop came up,” said R Srikanth, a passer-by.

One of the workers at the juice shop seemed to be completely unaware of the threat, and yet another one chose to ignore this ticking bomb. “I don’t see why there cannot be an EB box inside the shop. We never faced an issue because of it...this has been here for 10 years and nothing has happened,” said one of the workers. Another worker said, “EB box is a threat but the Corporation has been giving us licence and we have been doing our work ‘legally’. But, we keep hearing that the box might be shifted soon by the officials.”

When CE contacted the concerned Corporation official, he said, “We have asked the revenue officials to revoke the licence so that we can take action against the shop. If we do it now, they will go to court, so we have to wait till the licence is cancelled before taking any step.”