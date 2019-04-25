Chennai railway division gets DRM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : P Mahesh, an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) cadre officer, assumed charge as Divisional Railway Manager of Chennai division of Southern Railway on Wednesday. He succeeds Naveen Gulati. A release said Mahesh had served in Southern Railway, North Frontier Railway and Integral Coach Factory in various capacities earlier.

He has the distinction of having held the post of Chief workshop manager in three prestigious workshops of Indian Railways, namely, Golden Rock Workshop, Carriage and Wagon Workshops at Perambur and New Bongaigaon (Assam). Besides, he had also worked as Consultant with RITES while on deputation in Sri Lanka.