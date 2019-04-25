Doctors help man get back on his feet after fall

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at MIOT International Hospital gave a new lease of life to a young man from Nagpur, who had a fall from the 4th floor and suffered multiple injuries. According to a press release, “On February 2, the patient, who lives in Chennai, was brought to the hospital, profusely bleeding and unconscious with multiple injuries.

The doctors first stabilised his vital parameters and put him on ventilation support. He was then shifted to the multi-disciplinary trauma ICU. After examination, doctors found multiple spine fractures, liver laceration, pelvic bone injury on right side and also, both ankles fracture. Doctors did the surgery for the multiple injuries in different sittings. Now the patient is able to walk,” the release said.