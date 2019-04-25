Health department's expert panel submits report on blood banks

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An expert committee constituted by the health department to look into the functioning of blood banks at three government hospitals following maternal deaths in the State due to blood transfusion reaction, has submitted its report. Health secretary Beela Rajesh had directed health department officials last month to initiate action for cancellation of medical registration and also criminal action against the erring doctors and paramedical staff of blood banks after an expert committee submitted its preliminary inquiry report on January 22.

The panel had submitted the report based on their observations after visiting the blood banks. After the direction, Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association expressed its displeasure over the order and demanded a detailed inquiry. So, the department again formed a three-member panel on April 5 to look into the matter. The panel completed the inquiry a couple of days ago.

A source told Express, “The panel inspected blood banks in Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, Krishnagiri Headquarters hospital and Hosur Headquarters hospital and submitted its report. The committee in its report observed that the blood banks were functioning as per the National AIDS Control Organisation guidelines. But, at the same time pointed out the shortage of manpower, including medical officers, lab technicians and counsellors in these blood banks. The strength was not meeting the requirements of these blood banks,” the source said.

“The committee looked into the blood storage system, blood collection area, staff and also availability and quality of test kits, maintenance of bio-medical waste management, and also checked if there is disruption of power supply. The committee observed there is no fault in maintaining cold storage system. The temperature in the refrigerators in which the blood was stored is maintained properly. There is no power supply disruption,” the source said citing the report.