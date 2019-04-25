Home Cities Chennai

MCC sexual harassment: ICC finds two professors guilty, one of abuse and another for staying silent on the matter

Students from the Zoology department had complained about the R Raveen behaving inappropriately with them while they were on an excursion to Karnataka.

The Internal Complaints Committee constituted by Madras Christian College has finally released the report of their enquiry into the sexual abuse allegations against the Zoology professor. According to the copy of the report handed to them, the students said that ICC has found the professor, R Raveen and his colleague, Samuel Tennyson (who encouraged his behaviour) guilty of sexually abusing the students and has directed the administration to take strict action against them.

The ICC issued a 12-page letter stating the allegations, the result of their investigation and finally, their recommendation to the administration regarding the two professors. Copies of the 12-page letter were distributed among the women who were part of the enquiry. The students said that the report has already been submitted to the administration and they are yet to issue a statement about the action that will be taken against the professors.

About two weeks ago, allegations of sexual abuse became public. Students from the Zoology department had complained about the R Raveen behaving inappropriately with them while they were on an excursion to Karnataka. The students had said that he had entered their rooms and lay down with one of them. He had also made inappropriate comments about their bodies. The students had stated that they had approached Samuel Tennyson for help but he paid no attention to them and instead encouraged Raveen's behaviour. After the allegations became public, a few alumni had also claimed that they had been subject to similar situations. 

According to the report, the students have said that the ICC has found both the professors guilty. Earlier this week, the students had approached the ICC seeking the results of the enquiry and were promised the report at the end of the week. The students had contemplated protesting incase the ICC did not stick to its work. Now that the report has been handed over to the victims, the students are now awaiting the decision of the administration. The Principal was not reachable for comment.

This story originally appeared on Edexlive.com

