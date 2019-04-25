Tomatoes to cost more, meals may turn ‘sour’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tomatoes — the vegetable that is used in almost all the dishes in every household — could soon be dearer for Chennaiites. A supply crisis could drive the price to beyond Rs 50 mark in the wholesale market, according to traders in Koyambedu Wholesale Market. The vegetable, which is currently selling at Rs 40 a kg as opposed to Rs 25 to Rs 30, a month back, is likely to cross Rs 50 if the shortage of supply continues, says Abdul Khader, secretary of Koyambedu Vegetable Wholesale Merchants Association.

He says that the price is likely to go up as there will be a huge demand in the coming months due to Ramzan and the upcoming marriage season. “The demand for tomatoes will be more as Muslims will be preparing nombu kanji, which requires tomatoes, and it is a prime ingredient used by wedding caterers,” he says.

The president of Koyambedu Vegetable Wholesale Merchants Association, S Chandran says that the demand for tomatoes is not more, but the yield is less which is causing the price to rise. He says that during the summer season, the prices of many vegetables are likely to soar. Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruits and Flower Merchant Association’s president Thiagarajan says, “The price of tomatoes have gone up to Rs 40 per kg as instead of the usual 80 trucks, Koyambedu market is getting only 40 truckloads of tomatoes.”

This is mainly because of the low yield of tomato crop during summer. Currently, the demand is being met by US-618 hybrid tomatoes from Karnataka and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, he says.

The price of tomatoes in June 2016 was around Rs 90 a kg causing the common man to compromise in making his/her delicacies. Currently, in retail markets in many parts of the city, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 48 to Rs 50 a kg.

Meanwhile, Khader says the prices of onion is also likely to go up. It was selling at Rs 12 per kg and now it has gone up to Rs 20 per kg. Traders say in a few weeks most of the vegetables in the Koyambedu market will be sold above Rs 25 per kg. Meanwhile, the price of beans, which was being sold above Rs 100 has come down to Rs 80 per kg.

What’s in store

