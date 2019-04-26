Home Cities Chennai

'Fani' may bring heavy rains to northern Tamil Nadu

Saying goodbye to hot and humid conditions, people of north Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, may have to brace up for some stand-and-deliver rains, come April 30.

Published: 26th April 2019 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 01:55 AM   |  A+A-

Latest image of cyclone Fani as per IMD website.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Saying goodbye to hot and humid conditions, people of north Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, may have to brace up for some stand-and-deliver rains, come April 30. A two-day ‘Red Alert’ has been sounded for the Tamil Nadu government by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday as powerful cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ is forming and likely to head toward north Tamil Nadu. 

It would be a rare storm considering the fact that this would be the only second cyclonic storm in the last 50 years to have moved towards Tamil Nadu in April. The last one was in 1966. If this storm unleashes its full potential coming close to the coast, it can solve the ongoing water crisis, at least to some extent, of parched northern districts reeling under severe drought like conditions.  

For two days - April 30 and May 1 - extreme rainfall spells, ranging between 10 cm to over 20 cm, can occur. IMD’s red alert warning meant Tamil Nadu government should ‘take action’ initiating precautionary measures to minimise the devastating affects of the storm in vulnerable areas and on fragile coastal communities. 

An IMD intraday bulletin confirmed the formation of a well-marked low pressure area over East Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Saturday.

No fishing from today

With IMD indicating intensification of wind speed off Tamil Coast from Friday, the Fisheries department has issued advisory to fishermen in all coastal districts not to venture into sea

Ray of hope

  • With Tamil Nadu still reeling under the effects of a 72% rainfall deficit, Fani has revived hopes in north TN 
  • 12 districts, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, are facing 100% rainfall deficit
  • Fani is only the second cyclone to be formed in 50 years in the month of April moving towards TN
  • The mean total rainfall for month of April is 14.4 mm

"The storm is likely to move northwestwards along and off east coast of Sri Lanka near north Tamil Nadu coast on April 30," IMD said. 

While doing so, the cyclonic storm can clock squally wind speeds reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph off Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry coasts from April 29. IMD said strong wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph, are likely to commence along and off Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry coast, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar from April 28 morning before gradually intensifying.  
The sea condition is likely to get very rough and fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea on April 29 and 30. 

Weather blogger Pradeep John said the quantum of rainfall would depend on how close the storm comes to the coast. Though the point of landfall is still not clear, two prominent numerical models - Global Forest System (GFS) and  European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) - suggest the cyclone would cross north Tamil Nadu. 

Pradeep said, "The exact path of the cyclone can't be spelt out now since there are four more days to go. As of now, conditions are favourable for the cyclone to come close to north Tamil Nadu coast and bring bountiful rains. In another two days, we can surely say which districts are going to get heavy to heavy rains." 

‘No shallow fishing’

The Tamil Nadu Fisheries department has issued advisory to fishermen in all coastal districts not to venture into sea from today. 

Fisheries commissioner GS Sameeran told Express that since the annual 61-day fishing ban is currently in force in the East Coast, no mechanised boat is out in the sea.
A standard protocol of disaster management has been kicked-off, anofficial said.

Rainfall intensity
Colour codes
Yellow Heavy rain - 64.5 - 115.5 mm (7 - 11 cm)
Orange  Very heavy rain 115.6- 204.4 mm (12 - 20 cm)
Red Extremely heavy rain  >204.4 mm (21 cm or more)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fani IMD Cyclone Red Alert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp