Metro Rail second phase likely to be completed in six years

The three corridors will connect Madhavaram to Siruseri, Light House to Poonamallee Bypass and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur. 

Published: 26th April 2019 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro

For representational purposes (File Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rs 69,180-crore Phase II project, which will be implemented by the end of 2019, is likely to be completed within six years with a possible spill over to the seventh year, according to a Comprehensive Detailed Project Report prepared by Chennai Metro Rail.

It is learnt that escalation of the project is considered at 5 per cent per annum from December 2018 onwards and no escalation is being considered on the land cost. CMRL has indicated that the agency will be implementing the model of Public Private Participation in the future. This might be done either in the complete provisioning of metro rail or in some parts like the fare collection system, said officials. The three corridors will connect Madhavaram to Siruseri, Light House to Poonamallee Bypass and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur. 

Meanwhile, a total of 57.2 hectares of Madhavaram Milk Colony land has been proposed to be acquired for a major depot for all three corridors out of which depot construction requires 27.8 hectares land and the remaining land shall be used for property development and parking facility, as suggested by CMRL. About 6.3 hectares of private land in SIPCOT area has been proposed to be acquired for minor depot. This minor depot shall be constructed elevated in a covered area of 4.5 hectares. The total area underneath shall be used for property development and parking. About 17.4 hectares land has been proposed to be acquired for major depot for corridor-4, out of which depot construction requires 15.3 hectares land and the remaining land shall be reserved for staff quarters, etc.

Moreover, the environmental impact assessment pointed out that project affected people,  change of land use, loss of trees, water/drainage problems and soil erosion, will be the main negative impacts of the project. Hence, CMRL has additionally focused on social and environmental impact for which it has allocated Rs 2,9130 lakh and Rs 4,869 lakh. “Close to 2,900 families and 1,309 properties will be affected while carrying out the phase 2 project. As per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in land acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, all those affected will be duly compensated,” said the report.

TAGS
Chennai Metro Rail Chennai Metro Phase II CMRL

