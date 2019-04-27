Home Cities Chennai

Candidate pays deposit amount in Rs 10 coins

While 11 people filed nomination papers for the Sulur bypoll, on Friday, one independent candidate managed to stand out.

Published: 27th April 2019 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

Voting, Vote, Polls, Ballot

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: While 11 people filed nomination papers for the Sulur bypoll, on Friday, one independent candidate managed to stand out. With the idea of furthering the acceptance of the misrepresented Rs 10 coins, D Prabakaran from Karumathampatti paid his deposit of Rs 10,000 in coins of that denomination. At a time when employees of government institutions too are hesitating to accept the coins, he said that it felt duty-bound to work against the stigma.

D Prabakaran landed with
Rs 10 coins to file his
nomination papers for
Sulur by-election | Express

What more, a part of the deposit amount came from public contribution. He had reached out to the public and asked for Rs 1 from each of them. Around 1,500 people in many villages of Sulur contributed towards the sum, he said.

Expressing disappointment over political parties, Prabakaran claimed that he had no desire to get into politics but decided to take the plunge in an effort to make a change. The man is a social activist who is credited with leading several struggles against issues like sand mining in the Noyyal, delay of the Avinashi-Athikadavu project, and establishing TASMAC shops in Somanur. He had also advocated for relief for victims of Somanur bus stand roof collapse and fee exemption for locals near Kaniyur Toll Plaza.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Bypolls Rs 10000 in coin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp