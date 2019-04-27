Hand over temples to Hindus: H Raja

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP national secretary H Raja has urged Tamil Nadu government to take steps to hand over Hindu temples to believers for better administration.

On behalf of Hindu Temple Reclaim Movement, Raja told reporters on Friday, “The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on February 12, 2018 ordered that the State government should submit a report over the current status of temple lands and whether the land is being enjoyed by the tenants, or sold to third party or encroached by some others, within six weeks. “But, the State government had not taken steps to submit the report”, he said.