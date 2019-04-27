Home Cities Chennai

Malaria cases on decline, health department hopes to eradicate disease by 2023

Malaria cases in Tamil Nadu have come down because of various measures taken by the Directorate of Public Health, officials say.

Published: 27th April 2019 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

Malaria

A total of 18 private hospitals were empanelled to district health administration and notices have been served on all the hospitals. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Malaria cases in Tamil Nadu have come down because of various measures taken by the Directorate of Public Health, officials say. According to the Union Health Ministry data, in 2017, a total of 5,444 malaria cases were reported in Tamil Nadu. This came down to 3,762 in 2018. Meanwhile, according to the State health department figures, from January to till date, 303 malaria cases were reported. Of them, 176 cases were from Chennai district.

P Vadivelan, Additional Director of Malaria and Filaria, said, “This year till date, 303 cases were reported in the State. Among them, 176 cases were from Chennai district. In Ramanathapuram district, there were 22 cases and in Kanniyakumari district 26 cases were reported. In other districts, only sporadic cases reported so far.”

The officials claim that due to various measures, the cases have come down. “The malaria-causing Anopheles mosquitoes breed in clean water. So, we periodically spray insecticides in overhead tanks and pools. In 13 districts, including Ramanathapuram and Kanniyakumari, gambusia fish is left in the wells where mosquito breeding is more. This really helped to control the mosquitoes,” the official said.

“Apart from these, in 13 districts indoor residual spray is sprayed twice every year, in June and September. This insecticide effect lasts on the walls for at least four months. We are also conducting screening for malaria. We also give anti-malarial tablets for contacts of the infected person,” he said. Meanwhile, K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health, told Express, “We are hopeful of eradicating malaria by 2023. Chennai, coastal villages of Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi and  Rameswaram, some villages in Hogenakkal still have local transmission cases.”

About 176 cases were reported from Chennai till date this year, he said. “It is because of the population. Chennai is the largest city and also the population is more when compared to other districts, so the numbers. In fact, malaria cases are being reported only in some pockets of the city”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malaria Tamil Nadu health department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp