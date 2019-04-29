Home Cities Chennai

CPM urges Central govt to scrap hydrocarbon project in delta districts

The CPM has urged the Central government to take steps to scrap the hydrocarbon project in the Delta districts. 

By Express News Service

K Balakrishnan, CPM State secretary, said in a statement, “The Modi-led Union government had taken steps to extract methane, hydrocarbons from Cauvery delta districts two years ago. The Tamil Nadu government had also supported the Centre’s move. But, the Union government had announced that the project wouldn’t take off after witnessing the stiff protest of farmers and locals, including CPM and other outfits.”

He went on to say, “In this situation, the Union government has granted permission to ONGC and Vedanta for extraction of hydrocarbons in delta districts. Following this, the firms(ONGC and Vedanta) have sought exemption from conducting public hearings before commencing the project. It should be condemned and the Union government should withdraw the permission given to ONGC and Vedanta. The CPM will stage a mass protest by mobilising the farmers and common public if the Union government fails to withdraw the permission. We urge that all the democratic forces and the public raise their voice against the project.”

