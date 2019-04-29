Cyclone Fani disappoints Tamil Nadu, only moderate rainfall at best

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what would be a disappointing end to a most-hyped weather system that promised to bring bountiful of rains to parched north Tamil Nadu, Cyclone Fani is most likely to drift away from Tamil Nadu and at maximum, deliver light to moderate rainfall on April 29-30.

“Moving at 10 kmph, Cyclone Fani is located 690 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 990 km southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and 1170 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 06 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards till May 1 evening and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards gradually,” IMD said.

Light to moderate rainfall are expected at a few places over north coastal Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh on April 29-30.

IMD said the wind speed can lock incredible 160-170 kmph gusting to 185 kmph, off north Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts from May 1 night.

Weather experts say if Fani gives Tamil Nadu a complete miss, it would also take all the moisture from the land that would dish out severe heat wave like conditions.