App-solute essentials 

CHENNAI :Anjana Ramesh

19, STUDENT

Strava is an app that lives at the intersection of social media and exercise. This fitness app tracks your cycle rides via bike computer, GPS watch, or smartphone. With the ability to follow everyone from friends, local rivals to pros, Strava is a useful tool for comparing performance and connecting with fellow riders. Physical well-being is an important component for survival. Strava tracks and maintains a record of all your physical activities and keeps pushing you towards a healthier tomorrow.

Deekshana Athisankaran

17, STUDENT

U-Dictionary is a convenient app that helps me hone my language skills at the click of a button. This self-improvement app makes it easy to expand my vocabulary, which ultimately helps me gain confidence. The app has offline features available for a massive number of languages. It includes other features such as quick search, quick translate, featured word of the day and more, keeping us hooked to it. The app also has a speech recognition feature which means you can find out what a word means simply by saying it out loud.

Mythreyi Ragothaman

19, STUDENT

The Splitwise app was suggested to me by friends. As I started using it, I realised how easy it is to split money, keep track of who paid, who has to pay, and how much needs to be paid. It reduces confusion and keeps the process simple. Maya is an app which helps me track my periods. I have been using it for six to seven months now, and it is almost accurate in predicting my next cycle based on my previous cycles. This helps me stay ready. There are a lot of other factors which affect us during periods, which we fail to see. Maya helps me keep track of them.

Vishal Sampath

23, Software developer

Two apps I use frequently are Elevate and Drops. Elevate is a brain-training app designed to test your skills in writing, reading, communication and Math. You get three puzzles daily in the free version and unlimited access in the premium version. Drops is an app for learning languages. It promotes the idea of visual learning. This helps to relate the words to an image in your brain which accelerates the learning process. The app has a variety of languages like German, Polish, Spanish and even Hindi as an option.

Guru Prasanna, 21, Student

TED and Fantasy Football Manager (FFM) are the apps I use the most. They revolve around the three Cs — Conversations, Connections, and Communities. TED is a community that connects people with ideas that are worth sharing and conversations that matter. FFM connects me to the community of football fans beyond boundaries, gender, languages, and generates conversational learning about leadership, management and football. The apps are tools that connect us with communities directly or indirectly to attain the ultimate objective of belonging somewhere.

Vigneshwaran Rajaram

24, DATA ANALYST

As nanotechnology is shrinking every device, I was wondering how the next generation of learning would be. I came across this app called Pydroid 3, thanks to some Russian developers. Every time I use this app, it never fails to surprise me. For a techie and a beginner, it is a great source of learning Python at your fingertips. Especially, it is a gift for science enthusiasts and journalists who work on data. What makes this app unique is its extensive support to almost all the key features which you get from a laptop or desktop.

Abishek Ramesh

22, STUDENT

Step Set Go is an app that makes me feel good and helps me track the number of steps I have walked on a daily basis. It also tells why walking is good. It is good to know such type of information.

Madhumitha

Radhakrishnan

19, STUDENT

Tingles ASMR is an app that immediately pops in my mind. As a person with insomnia, it is my go-to app on most nights. With this app, I can enjoy triggering ASMR sounds which help me sleep when I get to bed. This app also has a sleep timer which is an add-on. I don’t have to wake up in the night to switch it off.

Abhirami Rao

19, Student

Two of my favourite apps are Tide and Grateful. Tide is an app that lets you compile ambient noises alongside options of focus, sleep and calm modes. It is a life-saving app when it comes to productivity and people who are in need of a breath of fresh air. It helps tweak the Pomodoro technique of productivity into any time limit one is comfortable with. Grateful is one of my more recently installed apps, which is like a gratitude journal. These days, I find myself just restlessly going through my day and often going to bed exhausted or just really low. Grateful lets me pause for a few moments and be thankful for anything good that may have happened in a day. This is largely helpful to see that each day we actually do have moments where we get to live fully and be grateful for.

Ranjani Sridhar 51, HOMEMAKER

Sparsh Tamil is an app that I find very useful. Since my phone’s keyboard doesn’t have regional languages option, this app is very useful when I type recipes in Tamil. It has both Tamil and English keyboards, with a very large vocabulary. It provides most of the words I need automatically as soon as I start typing the first two letters.

Shruthi Shankar

19, STUDENT

As for AirVisual, though I don’t particularly drive or ride any vehicle, I love this app because it updates the pollution index every few hours and also ranks cities based on their level of pollution. This app cautions its users and has a global representation of pollution in cities around the world.



Balamurugan Selvaraj

22, STUDENT

Frapp helps college students find internships across India. I downloaded it last year when the need came for me to find companies offering internships. I got many and chose one that suited me. The app has a good user interface, which many applications lack. Also, Frapp keeps me engaged every day by providing paid missions or tasks.

Shashank Balachandran

19, STUDENT

With the advancement in technology and people switching from PCs, laptops to phones, it has literally become easier for people to access everything with just a click. Apps like WPS Office provide a platform to open any kind of files. Students get their student material in their phones which makes them access without spending much effort, wasting time or consuming too much space.

Alamelu A 25, Visual artist

As an artist, most of the apps I use apart from social media or music are apps for editing or to kill time. As I record a lot of process videos, the app Slow Fast allows me to control and change the speed of the video after I’ve recorded it. I have a habit of constantly doing something with my hands and an app like Digital Doily, which is a symmetrical drawing app, is perfect for it as it satisfies my OCD. The symmetry of the mandala design and the process of seeing it is calming and meditative.



Manoj 19, Student

I am an engineering student who loves coding. Grasshopper is a great app to learn to code with interactive learning and animations. It allows anyone to learn to programme easily. Another app I like using is Decrypto. With this app, you can learn the existence of different codes and cryptography methods. You can encode a message and send it to your friend, who can decode the message after installing the app.

Sree Venkatesh 26, UX DESIGNER

In 2008, I started playing FIFA 08, and ever since I have been glued to the sport. I wanted to know all the details about games, the leagues, and the players. So, the two top applications on my phone are Onefootball and Bleacher Report, useful to check scores, match timings, stats, player rating and live commentary. Onefootball covers over 100 international football leagues and competitions live, in detail. I have been using the app for nearly five years now. Bleacher Report focuses on sports culture. It is one of the leaders among sports startups and provides publishing tools to all sorts of sports fans.

