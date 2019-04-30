Home Cities Chennai

IIT-Madras placements touch all-time high

The campus placements were conducted in two phases with Phase I being held from December 1 to 8, 2018. The second phase began in the second half of January 2019 and has been completed now.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IIT Madras has scripted a new record - placing as many as 964 students during the campus recruitment this academic year, including 97 students who got Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), according to an official release from the institute.    

The total number of students registered for placements was around 1,300. A 15 per cent increase was noticed when compared with the preceding year when 834 students got placed, including PPOs. The number of PPOs also increased this year as a total of 136 PPOs were made during 2018-19, as against 114 in the preceding year, with several offers from large firms such as Microsoft, Qualcomm and Goldman Sachs.

One of the major contributors to IIT Madras bagging the No. 1 position in Engineering Category for the fourth consecutive time in India Rankings 2019 of the National Institutional Ranking Framework, Ministry of Human Resources Development, was the ‘Graduation Outcome Score,’ which consists of placement of graduated students among others. For the first time, IIT Madras also secured the No. 1 Ranking in the ‘Overall Institutions’ category of India Rankings.

During 2018-19 campus placements, IIT Madras students received a total of 1,146 offers (including 136 PPOs) from 298 companies that had registered for placements for 2018-19. Among these, there were 21 International offers. The total number of offers is an all-time high for IIT Madras, and suggests the industry’s recognition of IIT Madras as the top engineering institution in the country.

Manu Santhanam, Advisor, Training and Placement, IIT Madras, said,”This year saw a large number of profiles from companies in the data sciences and analytics sector, which clearly depicts the current industry trends. As many as 59 offers were explicitly for data science positions. Our post-graduate placement record also continues to be excellent, with a total of 364 students getting placed (excluding MBA) as against 274 last year.”

Overall trends in sector-wise recruitment indicated that as in the preceding years, ‘Core’ and ‘Information Technology’ sectors still constituted the leading recruiters. This year also marked the first time that all leading consulting majors were on campus for recruitment, added to the return of Google on campus.

