Home Cities Chennai

One-stop clinic for all your health worries

The clinic, the first of its kind in India, propagates the concept of preventive health and travel medicine.

Published: 30th April 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

(Left to right) Dr V Ramasubramanian, Prathap Chandra Reddy, Mallika Srinivasan and Aruna Mohan at the inauguration  P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Offering comprehensive, convenient healthcare and dental care solutions for all age groups, the Capstone Clinic opened a new outpatient centre at Tirumurthy Nagar in Nungambakkam recently. V Jagannathan, CEO, Star Health Insurance, Mallika Srinivasan, CEO, Tractors and Farm Equipment limited and Prathap Chandra Reddy, founder, Apollo Hospitals Group were the chief guests at the inauguration.

“We recognise the ever-increasing need for one-stop clinics that can effectively address family medicine, giving all members of the family access to best-in-class specialists. Focus on women’s wellness, attention on health of growing children, eldercare and the prevention of lifestyle diseases for people in the prime of their life are areas that we believe this clinic can address,” said Dr V Ramasubramanian, one of the founders of Capstone Clinic, specialist in Infectious Diseases, adolescent and adult vaccinations and travel medicine.  

The clinic, the first of its kind in India, propagates the concept of preventive health and travel medicine. “Infections today are a huge problem and it is great to see Capstone addressing that issue. We need more such accessible clinics for immediate and apt diagnosis for the patients. Also, we often neglected dental care but this clinic is turning tables around. I wish them all the best,” said Prathap Reddy.

Dr Aruna Mohan, a  paediatric dentist said, “Oral and dental health are emerging focus areas as more families realise that dental issues negatively impact general health, both for growing children and adults. Our emphasis on dental health is seen in the availability of experts from varied dental specialties to cater to the oral health needs.”

Capstone’s multispecialty services include Cardiology, Neurology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dermatology, Nephrology, Optholmology, ENT, Orthopaedics, Gastroenterology, Paediatrics, General medicine, Psychiatry, Urology, Oncology, Infectious diseases and Rheumatology.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dental care one-stop clinics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp