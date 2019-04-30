One-stop clinic for all your health worries

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Offering comprehensive, convenient healthcare and dental care solutions for all age groups, the Capstone Clinic opened a new outpatient centre at Tirumurthy Nagar in Nungambakkam recently. V Jagannathan, CEO, Star Health Insurance, Mallika Srinivasan, CEO, Tractors and Farm Equipment limited and Prathap Chandra Reddy, founder, Apollo Hospitals Group were the chief guests at the inauguration.

“We recognise the ever-increasing need for one-stop clinics that can effectively address family medicine, giving all members of the family access to best-in-class specialists. Focus on women’s wellness, attention on health of growing children, eldercare and the prevention of lifestyle diseases for people in the prime of their life are areas that we believe this clinic can address,” said Dr V Ramasubramanian, one of the founders of Capstone Clinic, specialist in Infectious Diseases, adolescent and adult vaccinations and travel medicine.

The clinic, the first of its kind in India, propagates the concept of preventive health and travel medicine. “Infections today are a huge problem and it is great to see Capstone addressing that issue. We need more such accessible clinics for immediate and apt diagnosis for the patients. Also, we often neglected dental care but this clinic is turning tables around. I wish them all the best,” said Prathap Reddy.

Dr Aruna Mohan, a paediatric dentist said, “Oral and dental health are emerging focus areas as more families realise that dental issues negatively impact general health, both for growing children and adults. Our emphasis on dental health is seen in the availability of experts from varied dental specialties to cater to the oral health needs.”

Capstone’s multispecialty services include Cardiology, Neurology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dermatology, Nephrology, Optholmology, ENT, Orthopaedics, Gastroenterology, Paediatrics, General medicine, Psychiatry, Urology, Oncology, Infectious diseases and Rheumatology.