‘Pass orders in 10 days on leave for basha’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State Home secretary to pass appropriate orders on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Central Prison in Coimbatore as soon as possible not later than 10 days and communicate the decision to the petitioner, in the matter relating to grant of leave to S A Basha, a life convict in the serial bomb blast cases. A division bench gave the direction when the petitions, one from Basha’s daughter Mubeena and the other from Hindu Munnetra Kazhagam leader K Gopinath came up on Monday. While Mubeena’s petition prayed for a direction to the jail authorities to grant leave for 30 days to her father, the second one from HMK opposed any such relief.