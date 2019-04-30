Home Cities Chennai

Zen in urban gardens

 Zen can be brought to any garden space by understanding some of its sensibilities

Published: 30th April 2019 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

By Mayukhini Pande
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Gardening and zen have had a long association. Zen monks created garden spaces as aids to meditation and regarded the act of designing gardens itself as practice of zen. These gardens embody naturalness, simplicity and minimalism — things that give them that distinct meditative quality. A quintessential zen garden is one with rocks, raked sand and a lot of empty space. But zen can be brought to any garden space, even to your urban balconies and desks, by understanding some of its sensibilities.

Gardener as collaborator
A zen gardener sees himself not as the master of the garden but a collaborator. She does not force her vision upon the garden but trusts the garden itself to contain the seeds of a vision. For example, if she finds tree branches intruding into her balcony, she is likely to use it as inspiration to build around, rather than chopping the branches out.

Gardening and zen go a long way All
images: courtesy greenopia.co

Controlled accidents
With this attitude, a zen gardener considers unexpected or spontaneous ‘accidents’ not as nuisances but gifts. For example, a crack on your balcony wall could be celebrated by training a climber to grow along it. Monsoon moss growing uninvited on your parapet can be harvested and spread over pots, embracing seasonality.

This does not mean that you do not clean, prune, exercise no control. You act in the spirit of what the philosopher Alan Watts calls ‘controlled accident’, where such serendipitous ‘accidents’ feed the imagination of the gardener. This lends a zen garden the mystique of nature and calmness of order.

A seasoned zen gardener would search for rocks that appear as if they ‘grew’ out of his garden. In fact, much about a zen garden — benches, walkways, gates — appears as if it grew out of it. Often they bear marks of age like discolouration, verdure, and have a sense of continuity with the rest of the garden. The same principle could be applied to curating things for your modern garden, like distressed terracotta pots, broken shards, aged artefacts from the attic — things that blur boundaries between natural and man-made.

Zen terrariums
These sensibilities can be applied even to terrariums and miniature gardens, bringing zen to tiniest corners. A zen terrarium would not literally imitate a landscape but create a feeling suggestive of it. A simple rock and sand arrangement can suggest a beach, rather than literally imitating it with blue-coloured sand for water and miniature beach paraphernalia.

Similarly, a tall, broken bark flanked by tiny succulents can bring to mind a hillscape. The idea is to keep it simple — use few elements, have a single focal point for the eyes to rest, and enough empty space around for the mind to rest.Just as a good haiku (zen poem) refrains from using literary flourishes, zen gardens avoid elaborate adornments. After all, zen is less about more and more about less.
(The author is co-founder of greenopia.co)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp