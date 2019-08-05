Home Cities Chennai

Greater Chennai Corporation saves lake at Madipakkam

CE had recently reported that garbage had started piling up at Madipakkam lake after GCC removed the dust bins in the area to make its streets bin-free and encourage segregation at source. 

Published: 05th August 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

GCC put up a notice following CE’s report Debadatta Mallick

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move to address garbage menace near Madipakkam lake, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has put up notice boards asking the public not to dispose of garbage along the periphery of the lake. CE had recently reported that garbage had started piling up at Madipakkam lake after GCC removed the dust bins in the area to make its streets bin-free and encourage segregation at source. 
Regular morning walkers claimed that owners of the eateries around the lake and the residents conveniently dump trash in the lake or on the walkway around the waterbody.

“After installing the boards, we expect a considerable amount of change. The whole concept of removing bins was to reduce waste. So, we do not want to go back on it by reintroducing the bins. Instead, we want to bring order among the public,” said the concerned official from GCC. 
After CE wrote about how the eateries and vegetable vendors are operating without dust bins, an awareness drive was conducted by GCC officials to educate them. “Asking them to vacate the place cannot be a solution. So, we spoke to each one of them about the appropriate way for garbage disposal and asked them to place bins,” said the official. 

While some of the eateries placed new bins on Saturday, some which were operating without dust bins are expected to have them by Monday.

When the 30-acre waterbody was choking with garbage, encroachments and everything else that can destroy a lake, Sabari Green Foundation along with Madipakkam Residents Association and Madipakkam Lions Club took up restoration works in 2017 and made sure the lake boasted everything that one would want from an urban waterbody including a wide walkers path, fence, clean waters and benches to sit on. It took one and a half years to complete the restoration process.

“It is great that the civic body is taking action and this inspires us to restore the other waterbodies in the city,” said P Ramakrishnan, a resident of Madipakkam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madipakkam lake Greater Chennai Corporation
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp