Greater Chennai Corporation saves lake at Madipakkam

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move to address garbage menace near Madipakkam lake, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has put up notice boards asking the public not to dispose of garbage along the periphery of the lake. CE had recently reported that garbage had started piling up at Madipakkam lake after GCC removed the dust bins in the area to make its streets bin-free and encourage segregation at source.

Regular morning walkers claimed that owners of the eateries around the lake and the residents conveniently dump trash in the lake or on the walkway around the waterbody.

“After installing the boards, we expect a considerable amount of change. The whole concept of removing bins was to reduce waste. So, we do not want to go back on it by reintroducing the bins. Instead, we want to bring order among the public,” said the concerned official from GCC.

After CE wrote about how the eateries and vegetable vendors are operating without dust bins, an awareness drive was conducted by GCC officials to educate them. “Asking them to vacate the place cannot be a solution. So, we spoke to each one of them about the appropriate way for garbage disposal and asked them to place bins,” said the official.

While some of the eateries placed new bins on Saturday, some which were operating without dust bins are expected to have them by Monday.

When the 30-acre waterbody was choking with garbage, encroachments and everything else that can destroy a lake, Sabari Green Foundation along with Madipakkam Residents Association and Madipakkam Lions Club took up restoration works in 2017 and made sure the lake boasted everything that one would want from an urban waterbody including a wide walkers path, fence, clean waters and benches to sit on. It took one and a half years to complete the restoration process.

“It is great that the civic body is taking action and this inspires us to restore the other waterbodies in the city,” said P Ramakrishnan, a resident of Madipakkam.