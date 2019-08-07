Bid to smuggle 1.86 kg gold worth Rs 70 lakh foiled, one held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Flights from Middle East countries are now under the scanner of the Customs department, for smuggling of the yellow metal, as sleuths yet again foiled a bid to smuggle in 1.86kg gold worth Rs 70.25 lakh at Chennai airport and arrested one person.

On Tuesday morning Muzmmil Husain (40), hailing from Muzaffarnagar, who had arrived from Riyadh via Muscat by Oman Airways flight, was intercepted at the exit of Customs arrival hall by Air Intelligence Unit officers, on suspicion of carrying gold as he appeared to be walking in a suspicious manner, according to a release.

Since his replies were evasive, a personal search as well search of his check-in baggage was undertaken. One rechargeable hand light was found among his personal effects, which, on examination, appeared to be unusually heavy. On dismantling the same, 16 gold bars bearing marking of Suisse 10 tolas Fine Gold 999.9, were found concealed inside and the same were recovered.

The Gold assayer certified the gold bars to be of 24K purity. Husain was working as a driver in Riyadh for four years and had landed in Chennai for the first time. He said that his friend in Riyadh had sponsored his ticket and given him the bag to be delivered to someone in his village and he was unaware of the contents in the bag. The passenger was arrested.