Chennai may get smart traffic signals in 12 junctions

Twelve road junctions have been identified under the draft Comprehensive Mobility Plan for installation of intelligent traffic control system.

Published: 07th August 2019 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Representative image of traffic signals in Chennai city may become smart to manage traffic flow.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

Traffic signals at 12 location in Chennai city may become smart in the next few years to optimally manage the traffic flow and hence manage a smoother flow. According to the draft Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Chennai, 12 locations for the project has been identified for installing intelligent traffic control system. These 'smart' traffic signals are optimized in real time based on the assessment of the traffic flow and is expected to be implemented in the next 10 years at an estimated cost of Rs 360 crore.

The 12 locations are: Flower Bazaar; Washermanpet; Madhavaram; Anna Nagar; Ambattur; Pulianthope; T Nagar; Adyar; Mount Road; Vepery; Mylapore and Triplicane.

This intelligent real time system will control the traffic signals schedule by identifying the approaching vehicles. Sensors in the system will identify approaching vehicles, calculate their speed and trajectory, and adjust a traffic signal’s timing schedule as needed.

The vehicle information is distributed to other nearby intersections, which can use that information, along with their own data, to adjust their own signals. Sources said that this traffic systems are designed to effectively respond to rapid variations in dynamic traffic conditions. It is an advanced process to control the traffic. It is a traffic responsive system that use data vehicle detectors and optimize traffic signal time in real time.

Interestingly, the report has also suggested setting up of 296 smart signals at critical junctions in Chennai Metropolitan Area. Smart Signals optimizes signal timing by predicting the traffic volume from upstream intersections to reduce congestion, by automatically turning signal green depending on the volume, and consequently reduce air pollution. This is expected to reduce delay and queuing besides ensure efficient movement of pedestrians and cyclists and reducing the severity of crashes.

As per Traffic police data a total of 407 signals are managed across four zones of east, west north and south. The Signal Synchronization activity has not been taken up in the city yet though there has been some pilot studies at certain areas.

This comes after Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) last year signed an agreement with Union government to fund Rs 500 crore for Intelligent Transport System. It is learnt that Intelligent Traffic management was envisaged across 435 junctions across the city, of which 159 was to be covered in the first phase. Similarly, Transport Management System, on the other hand, has been envisaged for the whole of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s fleet and depots, also in a phased manner.

chennai traffic signals smooth flow of traffic intelligent traffic control system
