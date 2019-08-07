Home Cities Chennai

Industrial zone inside Red Hills catchment area?

Environmentalists say SIDCO plan to build industrial zone on catchment area of the reservoir will result in floods 

Published: 07th August 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Desiliting works going on in Red Hills reservoir. The SIDCO is planning to acquire 60 acres from its catchment area | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

At a time when Chennai is reeling under one of the worst water crises, and is getting water delivered by trains and tankers from neighbouring districts, a State agency has sought permission to build an industrial zone right on the catchment area of the Red Hills reservoir, a primary source of water for the city.

The Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) has applied for reclassification of 53 acres of the catchment area to build an industrial zone for women entrepreneurs. The application, according to officials, was submitted to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority on August 3.
Spread across 4,500 acres, the Red Hills reservoir is one of the largest water sources for the city. With a total capacity of 3,300 million cubic feet, the reservoir has been providing water to the city even in the times of drought. A portion of Krishna river water released from Andhra Pradesh is also stored in this reservoir.  

Over a span of 35 years, many buildings have come up on the catchment areas of Red Hills reservoir (Source: LandSat (USGS/NASA)

The catchment area surrounding any reservoir is crucial since run-off rainwater will reach the storage point as small streams or creeks through the catchment area. For this to happen, the area must be bereft of any construction which might cut off its flow. Experts say encroachment on this area would ultimately result in floods like the one the city witnessed in 2015. 

This will also reduce the amount of rain water the reservoir receives. The latest attempt by the industrial corporation is not an isolated incident. Comparison of satellite images from 1984 and 2018 accessed by Express (see image) shows that many constructions have come up in the catchment area over the years.
“Satellite images from the 1970s show that there has been a massive reduction in Chennai’s blue and green cover. Many of the lakes have been destroyed by various arms of the government in the past in order to reduce the costs related to land acquisition,” said Raj Bhagat Palanichamy, a remote sensing expert from World Resource Institute, India.

When Express contacted the industrial corporation, the officials confirmed the plan. “For obtaining a bank loan, we need a layout approval from the CMDA. For this purpose, we applied for reclassification of its land use. But we will not touch any part of the reservoir and the space we are taking up has no streams. We won’t be obstructing any kind of water flow to the reservoir,” said an official from SIDCO, who didn’t want to be named.

Environmental activists say such developments would help in legalising encroachments on waterbodies. “Parties that have an objection to the said reclassification are never called for a meeting with the authorities,” said David Manohar, an activist from the Arappor Iyakkam. 
On the other hand, the CMDA has clarified that though they received many applications for reclassifying waterbodies, many were rejected. 

“The construction of Semmencherry police station on a waterbody in Sholinganallur was the only exception as that piece of land was originally classified as a road. We don’t have the authority to change the land use of any waterbody or poromboke land, as it’s a violation of the High Court orders. Only the state government can do so, not the CMDA,” says Rajesh Lakhoni, member-secretary of the CMDA. He was transferred later in the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
water crisis chennai Puzhal lake
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp