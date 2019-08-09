Red alert issued, security tightened at Chennai airport after hoax call

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Security apparatus in Chennai Airport, which was on Red alert since Thursday, was further tightened after Delhi airport received a call stating that a woman passenger might try to board a plane with explosives.



Chennai airport director S Sreekumar said after Delhi alerted Chennai Airport, an internal meeting was held to assess the threat and the call was later dismissed as a hoax.



He said the security continues to be on Red Alert as it has been since Thursday after the government advisory to all airports in the wake of 73rd Independence Day celebrations. Chennai Airport along with other airports will be on red alert till August 31.



CISF had already stepped up checks and the AAI had also appealed to air passengers to reach the airport early to avoid delays.