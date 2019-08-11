Home Cities Chennai

Spl court orders collection of voice samples of accused

The CBI submitted all records of e-mail correspondences, signatures to the court and sought permission to cross check the voice samples.

Published: 11th August 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In perhaps a first of its kind development, citing a recent Supreme Court judgment that empowered judicial magistrates to order a person to give a sample of his voice for investigation, a CBI special court here has given a green signal to carry out the procedure in a four-year-old bribery case. LS Sathyamurthy, XIII Additional Judge, Special Court for CBI cases, in his order citing the August 2 judgment of the Supreme Court in Ritesh Sinha Vs State of Uttar Pradesh, observed, “A Judicial Magistrate must be conceded the power to order a person to give a sample of his voice for the purpose of investigation of a crime.

Such power has to be conferred on a magistrate by a process of judicial interpretation and in exercise of jurisdiction vested in this court under Article 142 of the Constitution of India.” The judge, in his order on a CBI petition, explained the characteristics of human voices sought for recording of voice samples of the accused to be analysed for comparison with the previously recorded voices in a scientific laboratory for investigation.

According to the prosecution, P Gnanasambandam working as chief manager, process engineering and projects of Madras Fertilizers, Manali here, allegedly colluded with KV Reddeppa, sales coordinator of Hi Tech Airpower Ltd and Y Sreenivasulu, managing director of the company while awarding the tender for purchasing 227 Reverse Osmosis membranes, worth `78 lakhs. The chargesheet said P anansambandam’s phones along with phones of two other accused were all tapped by seeking necessary permission from the competent authority through which it was found that several lakh rupees were transacted by the duo to bribe the chief manager of the company in procuring the tender.

The CBI submitted all records of e-mail correspondences, signatures to the court and sought permission to cross check the voice samples. The case despite being registered in 2015 was pending before the court for long time. The Call Detail Records during 2014- 15 is all stored in the voice logger system of CBI, which will now be taken up for examination.

The defence argued that CBI had already completed investigation and also submitted the final report, and the present petition cannot be entertained by the court. However, the court citing the recent judgment by Supreme Court in such cases permitted the CBI to take voice samples. The court adjourned the case to August 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp