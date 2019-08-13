352 additional buses for Aththi Varadar darshan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Transport Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Monday said about 352 additional bus services are being operated to Kancheepuram from various parts of neighbouring districts, to facilitate the devotees coming for Aththi Varadar darshan.

Radhakrishnan inspected the five temporary bus stops set up at Kancheepuram and ordered the employees to ensure basic amenities for the visitors.The Villupuram division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation operates 861 services to Kancheepuram from Chennai, Tambaram, Arcot, Tiruvallur, Poonamallee, Tiruvannamalai, Vandavasi, Tindivanam, Cheyyar, Tirupati, Tiruttani, Vellore, Chengalpattu and Arani.

“In addition, about 265 additional bus services have been introduced in these routes from August 1. Further, to reduce the congestion in the buses, an additional 87 services have been added from August 6, thereby increasing the total services in these routes to 1213. About 70,000 commuters travel a day to Kancheepuram,” added Radhakrishnan.

Stating that about 70 small buses are being operated in Kancheepuram to carry the visitors to various parts of Kancheepuram, Radhakrishnan said 20 small buses are being operated to provide connectivity to five temporary buses from temple and nearby areas.