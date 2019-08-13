Home Cities Chennai

Climate crisis calls for a smart planet

Ramshankar of Rain Centre presented the importance of rainwater harvesting and his organisation’s objectives.

Published: 13th August 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight eminent speakers and other experts shared their views on ‘Urban unlivability issues and solutions’ at the Climate Crisis Conclave organised by Planet Symphony Global Environmental initiative in collaboration with Arkay Convention Center, recently, as part of Madras Day celebrations.

“We are replacing valuable green space or soil with concrete. Our rooftops are viable options for bringing in more greenery,” said Anupama Mohanram, founder, Green Evolution. She said that if rooftop gardens are combined with vertical planting then the landscape can create a new and natural aesthetic facade.

Ramshankar of Rain Centre presented the importance of rainwater harvesting and his organisation’s objectives. “Rain is the predominant source of all freshwater on Earth,” he said. He spoke about other Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) systems including the driveway and runoff rainwater harvesting systems. “Rooftop rainwater harvesting isn’t the only method,” he said.

Chitravina N Ravikiran, hailed globally as the ‘Mozart of Indian Music’, shared his organisation’s goals and ideologies for a smart planet. “The need of the hour is to be environmentally smart and not only electronically smart,” he said. He shared that Planet Symphony’s Scientific Urban Roofscaping for Environment (SURE) Project is the sure solution to mitigate the concrete problem, attract and harvest rain.
The presentations were followed by a panel discussion. The panel included Ajit Kumar Chordia, MD, Olympia; Keerthi, CREDAI, and Lalitha Balakrishnan, principal, MOP Vaishnav as speakers. Vaidheeshwaran, Ecoworks was the Moderator.

Balakrishnan announced that her college will be working closely with Planet Symphony and implement the ‘One Student One Plant’ scheme to make MOP college’s roof an eco space. She said that the college will take a proactive role in converting buildings into Planet Symphony SURE Buildings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp