Climate crisis calls for a smart planet

CHENNAI: Eight eminent speakers and other experts shared their views on ‘Urban unlivability issues and solutions’ at the Climate Crisis Conclave organised by Planet Symphony Global Environmental initiative in collaboration with Arkay Convention Center, recently, as part of Madras Day celebrations.

“We are replacing valuable green space or soil with concrete. Our rooftops are viable options for bringing in more greenery,” said Anupama Mohanram, founder, Green Evolution. She said that if rooftop gardens are combined with vertical planting then the landscape can create a new and natural aesthetic facade.

Ramshankar of Rain Centre presented the importance of rainwater harvesting and his organisation’s objectives. “Rain is the predominant source of all freshwater on Earth,” he said. He spoke about other Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) systems including the driveway and runoff rainwater harvesting systems. “Rooftop rainwater harvesting isn’t the only method,” he said.

Chitravina N Ravikiran, hailed globally as the ‘Mozart of Indian Music’, shared his organisation’s goals and ideologies for a smart planet. “The need of the hour is to be environmentally smart and not only electronically smart,” he said. He shared that Planet Symphony’s Scientific Urban Roofscaping for Environment (SURE) Project is the sure solution to mitigate the concrete problem, attract and harvest rain.

The presentations were followed by a panel discussion. The panel included Ajit Kumar Chordia, MD, Olympia; Keerthi, CREDAI, and Lalitha Balakrishnan, principal, MOP Vaishnav as speakers. Vaidheeshwaran, Ecoworks was the Moderator.

Balakrishnan announced that her college will be working closely with Planet Symphony and implement the ‘One Student One Plant’ scheme to make MOP college’s roof an eco space. She said that the college will take a proactive role in converting buildings into Planet Symphony SURE Buildings.