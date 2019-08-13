Home Cities Chennai

Cut off from family and home, dark day for Kashmiris in Chennai on Eid

With all communication and transport facilities to Kashmir cut off, the community in Chennai were left stranded, neither able to go home nor communicate with their dear ones.

Published: 13th August 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Ijaz Ahmed, a Kashmir Muslim whose engagement had to be cancelled. (Photo | Express)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever since Kashmir was placed under lockdown a week ago, Irfan Ahmed has only been anxious over what happened to his family of six women; his mother and sisters.

“It pains me to see people celebrating on Facebook and sharing WhatsApp messages, talking ill of Kashmiri women,’’ he says.

While all the shops in Chennai were closed on the occasion of Eid, clad in simple clothes, like Irfan, the 200 Kashmiri Muslim men in Spencer Plaza went about their daily work of selling art items, clothes, and jewels. They were in no position to celebrate Eid on Monday.

With all communication and transport facilities to Kashmir cut off, the community in Chennai were left stranded, neither able to go home nor communicate with their dear ones.

“It is our festival but none of us are happy. None of us are celebrating,’’ says 25-year-old Irfan.

He adds that Eid is not just about celebrations but people’s livelihood. “On this day, people sell food items and earn a little money. Now, they don’t get that money also.’’

In the past week, many cancelled their tickets to Kashmir before Eid, while some of them went up to Delhi and had to return to Chennai after knowing there is no flight further.

“The Indian government has put Kashmir people in pain. We have not had this kind of an Eid ever in our life,’’ says Firdouz Ahmed (34), another Kashmiri in Spencer. Firdouz’s family has 16 members and he has no clue what has happened to them in Kashmir.

Firdouz does not believe what comes on television news channels and WhatsApp forwards, to be true.

“The TV channels lie that there is peace and calm in Kashmir. But in reality, people are suffering inside, stuck at home in curfew, not able to celebrate Eid,’’ says Firdouz (34), who has been in Chennai for 14 years.

“You can’t lockdown 12 million people at one go. It’s a murder of democracy.’’

A few Kashmiri men wore black shirts on the occasion to register their protest. One of them was Ijaz Ahmed (30), whose engagement was supposed to be held on August 8 but got cancelled after the Kashmir crisis.

‘’I couldn’t go there to meet my fiancé. I am eager to talk to my family members,’’ says Ijaz. He explains that Eid is not just about the self-celebrations.

“We do charity and donate many things to poor people,’’ adds Ijaz, who has been here for 15 years.

Meanwhile, the Kashmiri community in Chennai strongly condemned the government’s move to turn Kashmir into a union territory.

“They (Union government) want to rule the land and it’s not for the development of the State,’’ says Ijaz.

“Our State may not be as developed as other States in India but is surely better than many states in the North.’’

The Kashmiris rued that the move to bifurcate the State should have never happened and was not democratic. “Kashmiris are against this. We are not happy,’’ adds Ijaz.

Meanwhile, Irfan said, “We have lost everything we fought for 70 years. Curfews will not stop us and there will be protests.’’

Though the long isolation of Kashmir has no signs of receding anytime soon, the Kashmiris in Chennai hope that abrogation of Article 370 and 35A would be challenged in the higher courts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmiris in Chennai Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp