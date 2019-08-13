Home Cities Chennai

Fake priest arrested for swindling gold, cash from Chennai family

The accused, who posed as a Hindu priest, escaped with the valuables when he conducted a special pooja in the house, police said.

Published: 13th August 2019 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A fake priest was arrested on Sunday by the Chennai police for allegedly swindling four sovereigns gold and Rs 1,000 cash from a family under the pretext of conducting a special pooja in their house at Neelankarai.

Police said the accused, whose original name is Joseph, had posed a priest in a temple at Tiruvannamalai and approached the family of Chandrapal Pandian, a bank staff. "The complainant's son had died five years ago and the family had gone to the temple a few months ago to perform the annual ritual. Learning that the family is depressed over the loss of one of its members, Joseph promised to conduct a special pooja in their house to ward off bad omen," said a police officer.

On July 21, Joseph and his associate Udayakumar - both disguised as Hindu priests - reached Chandrapal's house and performed a pooja and asked the family to keep gold and cash as offering to god during the
Pooja. "As the Pooja was over and everyone were busy, Joseph managed to steal the four sovereign gold chain and Rs 1,000 cash and leave the house," said the officer.

Police said Chandrapal filed a complaint only two days after the incident.  With the help of a CCTV footage, police traced the identity of the accused and on Sunday night arrested Joseph. The police are looking out for Udayakumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fake priest cheating case
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp