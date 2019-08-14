Home Cities Chennai

11 road and Metro corridors in CMA identified for redevelopment

State preparing transit-oriented development model for city with focus on mobility of people rather than vehicles; plan also stresses on increase in FSI

Published: 14th August 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) prepared for Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) has identified  11 transport and metro corridors for realigning growth, and redeveloping through integration of land use and transport following Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Model.

This comes as the state government is preparing TOD policy for the city. It is learnt that the Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Chennai Metropolitan Area, which has been carried out in accordance with the National Urban Transport Policy Guidelines suggested by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) with focus on mobility of people rather than that of vehicles, has stressed the need to increase the floor space index on these corridors. 

According to information available with Express, CMP has proposed a floor space index (FSI) of 2.5 along all identified roads and proposed Metro corridors and a floor space index of 4 along the Outer Ring Road to boost the development of the growth centres outside the municipal limits. 

Promoting higher FSI along these major mobility centres shall enhance the existing and proposed public transport systems, according to the CMP study.  However, A Shankar Chief Operating Officer, Strategic Consulting, Jones Lang LaSalle says the area should have enough demand to make development feasible. “Developer should look for both aspects before any development irrespective of FSI increase,” he says.

He said that increased FSI at reduced rate would imply lesser FSI cost and hence affordable selling price. 
“Looking at the market scenario, there would be an opportunity for developers to build more and sell at reduced prices which would be suitable option for both buyer and developer and not increase in land values. This will increase density for new developments, redevelopments and hence it would encourage more vertical developments. The selling price might reduce benefiting the low income and mid income buyers,” he said.

It is learnt that CMP has suggested a need for TOD study to be carried out for understanding the consumed FSI and potential for densification along the mobility corridors. Currently, the proposed increase in Floor Space Index from 1.5 to 1.75 under Tamil Nadu Combined Development Regulation (TNCDR) and Building Rules is unable to be realised since 75 to 80 percent of Roads in Chennai and other parts of  Tamil Nadu are less than 30 feet Roads. This puts focus on these roads.

Corridors to be covered
OMR, GST Rd –NH32 (Kathipara Junction to Urapakkam), Arcot Rd –SH113 ( Arcot Rd to Dharkast Rd),  CTH Rd-NH716 (Padi to Thiruniravur), GNT Rd-NH16 (Vyasarpadi to Padiyanallur), ORR (Vandalur to Minjur Rd), Chennai Central to St Thomas Rd (Metro Corridor-1), Airport (Meenam-bakkam)-Wimco Nagar Rd (Metro Corridor-2), Madhavaram to SIPCOT Rd (Metro Corridor-3), CMBT-Light House Rd (Metro Corridor-4) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur Rd (Metro Corridor-5)

