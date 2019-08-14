Home Cities Chennai

Birthday bash turns fatal for 2 youngsters

 A road trip for a birthday bash turned fatal for two youngsters after the car they were travelling in, collided head-on with a government bus at Mahabalipuram on Tuesday morning.

Published: 14th August 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

The deceased were identified as J Raj Kumar (23) from Pattabiram and R Ilaya Surya (17) from Gudiyattam in Vellore. Two others who sustained injuries were K Franklin (18) and T Sarath (18) from Arumbakkam.

Police said, Raj Kumar was working in a private company in Ramapuram while Ilaya Surya, Franklin and Sarath were studying a vocational course at a college in Guindy.

“Ilaya Surya had planned the birthday trip to Puducherry. On Monday night, they were at Franklin’s house at Arumbakkam and started for Pondicherry on Tuesday early morning at around 2.30am. The car belongs to Franklin’s sister and none of the four men had driving licenses,” said Inspector Ravi Kumar of Mamallapuram station.

The accident occurred at Kadambadi village around 15 kilometers away from Mahabalipuram. At around 3.30am, while Ilaya Surya was behind the wheels, he tried to overtake a truck. “Ilaya Surya had turned the car to the left at high speed, to overtake a truck in front of them when a SETC bus plying in the opposite direction, collided head-on with their car,” said the police officer.

The car was thrown away from the spot and plunged into a roadside pit which was at least seven feet deep, said the police. In the impact, the bus driver and conductor sustained injuries and the windshield of the bus was shattered. 

Ilaya Surya, who was driving, and Raj Kumar who was sitting next to him, died on the spot. Franklin and Sarath were rushed to the  government Chengalpattu hospital with serious injuries.

