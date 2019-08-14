Home Cities Chennai

Nurturing each other

The sister-duo always found their way to team up and get along in all aspects.

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: 

Rochelle Rao and Paloma Rao

Do you ever get jealous of each other?’ is a question that celebrity sibling- duo Paloma Rao and Rochelle Rao encounter often. Both the sisters are popular television anchors, models and video jockeys. The sister-duo always found their way to team up and get along in all aspects. “Paloma is my bodyguard who keeps looking over my shoulder to ensure I’m always okay. Right from introducing me to books to cheering me up during ups and downs, she’s been my mentor since childhood. I ask her opinion on everything,” says Rochelle who is two years younger to Paloma. “If there’s something that nobody would dare to do, Rochelle will.

She’s the last child and the brat of the family. Being cautious is important, but it’s her fearless and gutsy attitude that has brought her this far it takes is a phone call or a vacation to sort things out. “As kids, we used to fight over clothes and make-up — especially when Rochelle most sisters are expected to,” says Paloma who encouraged Rochelle give it a shot in the media industry. “We don’t envy each other. If I’m not able to do a show I’d rather pass it on to my sister. Family comes first. We support and nurture each other,” says Rochelle. Often, priorities and responsibilities are expected to shift after marriage. But not in their case.

They continue to spend time with each other and show support on social media. “It was my sister who introduced my husband Paul to me. We met, dated and ended up getting married. Likewise, I knew her husband Keith from b e f o r e their wedding. The four of us hang out often and bond well. Our husbands share a good understanding parents for nurturing his sibling bond. “Our parents ensured we spent time among ourselves and grew up without differences. We’ve learned as much from siblings as parents. A sibling relationship is the best one can have. Now we share a common Rao wardrobe. From being childish girls to being responsible women, we’ve grown up embracing our imperfections and flaws. From choosing unconventional professions for our time to travelling together amid gossips and baggage of emotions, we’ve come far in life,” says Paloma. 

