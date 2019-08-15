Evening rain likely on most days of August

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rainy days are back. Chennai will receive daily quota of evening rains on most days of this month, weathermen said. As strong moist westerly winds — which triggered cloudbursts in Kerala and Kodagu region causing floods subsided — chances of convective rains in North TN, which has largely remained dry, have increased. On Wednesday, many places in the city received sharp spells of rainfall. Areas in North Chennai got good rains. Met officials said this would be norm this week.

Local forecast for Chennai city and neighbourhood till Saturday says, “The sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37 and 28 degree Celsius respectively.”

Weather blogger Pradeep John said weakening of westerly winds would allow sea breeze to set in and convergence to take place. “Conditions will be favourable for convective rainfall on most days of this month.”

The Met department said that for next five days, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over ghat areas of Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts. Rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday shows Perambalur received highest rainfall of 8 cm followed by 7 cm in Valparai of Coimbatore. Parts of Theni, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Kanniyakumari have received rains.