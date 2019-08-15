Home Cities Chennai

VCK man booked for stealing Rs 1 crore found dead

 The dead body of a 37-year-old VCK functionary, with his head smashed in, was found near the Chunambedu-Kadapakkam road junction in Kancheepuram district Wednesday morning. 

Published: 15th August 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The dead body of a 37-year-old VCK functionary, with his head smashed in, was found near the Chunambedu-Kadapakkam road junction in Kancheepuram district Wednesday morning. 
Police suspect he could have been killed over previous enmity. The deceased, B Velu, was a resident of Chunambedu colony near Cheyyur. He left his house Tuesday night to meet his friends, but did not return.
“Meanwhile the public reported that a man was found dead at the intersection. There were liquor bottles at the spot, and a big stone with which his head was smashed,” police said. 

Velu, a district functionary in VCK, is survived by wife and two daughters. He was arrested in January for allegedly robbing `1 crore from a house at Kancheepuram. He  came out on bail last week. Police suspect he was murdered over disputes on sharing the loot. 

Gold, liquor, cigarettes worth `19L seized at airport

Chennai: Gold, liquor and cigarettes worth `19 lakh were seized by Customs at the Chennai Airport on Wednesday. Susai Alexander, 62, and Robert Tinku, 29, of Chennai, who had arrived from Myanmar via Bangkok by a Thai Airways flight were intercepted by Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers and six gold cut bits (each having three gold bits) weighing 210 grams worth `8.26 lakh wre recovered from them.  

On examination of their checked-in luggage, 20 bottles of Remy Martin Cognac (each had 10 bottles) valued at `1.18 lakh and 20 cartons of Davidoff Classic cigarette valued at `40,000 were found concealed. Total goods valued at `9.84 lakh were recovered. In another case, Nazeer Basha, 54, of Hyderabad,  who had arrived from Riyadh via Sharjah by an Air Arabia flight was found carrying  two 10 tola gold bars weighing 233 grams, valued at `9.17 lakh. 

