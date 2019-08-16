Rampant dumping of biomedical waste continues on Adyar river banks in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the efforts of local residents to keep the environment clean, biomedical wastes are yet again dumped on the banks of Adyar River near Tiruneermalai. This comes just two weeks after Pallavaram Municipality officials cleared heaps of medical waste only a few feet away from this spot along the river bank. The repeated dumping of medical and domestic wastes on this river bank - one of the two major rivers of Chennai - continues unabated as the responsible persons were not yet identified.

The fresh heaps of medical wastes was spotted on Thursday morning by Pughalvendhan V, a local activist. He said there were used syringes, masks and other biomedical medical wastes. When he visited, the smoke was still emanating from pile of waste suggesting that the wastes pile was burnt only a few of hours ago. Ironically, this spot was just about 10 feet away from the spot where medical wastes were found dumped in heaps and heaps in July and subsequently cleared by the municipality officials on directions of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

"Whoever dumped this waste here had taken dried leaves and burnt all the waste together to cover the issue up. And looking at the colourand type of plastic bags in which the waste was discarded in, it was obvious that it came from the same hospital or clinic that dumped waste here a few weeks ago," he said.

Also, the spot that was cleared of medical wastes two weeks ago by the municipality, is now filled with heaps of domestic garbage, added Pughal.

Above is the image of the area after officials cleared the medical waste and below is the same spot where garbage is dumped now

In July, Express had reported about the constant dumping of medical waste on the Adyar River bank along National Highway 45 located in Chennai's suburbs. This continues to pose a huge threat to the environment as the person or organisation that dumps medical waste on the banks are not yet identified. Untreated sewage is also been dumped near this spot for many months now further polluting the Adyar River which has become a carrier of sewage rather than a waterway.

Locals alleged that as officials did not follow up the issue and brought the culprit to book, the biomedical wastes are being repeatedly constantly dumped on the river banks. The concerned official from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board couldn't be reached for a comment.